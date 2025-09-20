Procyon Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $11,940,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.