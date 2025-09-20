Procyon Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 275,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

