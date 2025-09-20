Procyon Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.