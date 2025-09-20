Procyon Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in NIKE by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

