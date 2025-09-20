Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 20.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

