Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Humana Inc. $HUM

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Humana Trading Down 4.7%

HUM stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.33. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

