Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Venture Global Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011 over the last ninety days. 86.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

