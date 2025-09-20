Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

