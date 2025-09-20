Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $267.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

