Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

