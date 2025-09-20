Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

