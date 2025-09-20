Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,581 Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,852,320. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.03 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

