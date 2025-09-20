Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 841 STERIS plc $STE

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 122.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,958,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

