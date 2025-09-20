Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.