Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

