Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $203.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.