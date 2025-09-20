Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after buying an additional 2,899,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,070,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BMO opened at $130.29 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

