Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

