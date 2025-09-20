Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $454.60 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

