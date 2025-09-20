Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 5,842 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $26.42 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

