Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 897 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

