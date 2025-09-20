Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 365,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $85,075,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,653 shares of company stock worth $27,926,483. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.