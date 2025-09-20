Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 197.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.7%

BG stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

