Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

