Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IEI opened at $119.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.