Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $327.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.44.

PGR stock opened at $242.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

