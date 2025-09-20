PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

