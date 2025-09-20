Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.10 and last traded at C$50.09. 132,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 123,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.08.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.06.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions.
