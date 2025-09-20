Q1 Earnings Forecast for Campbell’s Issued By Zacks Research

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

CPB stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Campbell’s has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.05.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

