Q1 Earnings Forecast for HAIN Issued By William Blair

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.