Q2 EPS Estimate for Orion Energy Systems Reduced by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

