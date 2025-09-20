Q2 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Boosted by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $466.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $472.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.