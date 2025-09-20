Q3 Earnings Estimate for CRL Issued By William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the medical research company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

CRL stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,006.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

