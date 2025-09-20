Q3 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.54.

MUR stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $36.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

