Q3 EPS Estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Reduced by Analyst

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONCY. Wall Street Zen raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC owned about 0.23% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

