Q3 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Cut by Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,327,000 after buying an additional 2,121,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $185,784,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.