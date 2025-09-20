Q3 EPS Forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals Boosted by Analyst

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. The trade was a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $160,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,825.60. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,397,254 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.