Q3 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Reduced by Analyst

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.3%

AM opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $459,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 18.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $495,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

