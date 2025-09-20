Q4 Earnings Forecast for Flux Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flux Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2030 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 388,889 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

