Q4 Earnings Forecast for Flux Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flux Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2030 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Flux Power Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of Flux Power
About Flux Power
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
