Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 612,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Rallybio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

RLYB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.10.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 71.66% and a negative net margin of 5,473.33%.The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

