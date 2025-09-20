Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.88.

Reddit Trading Down 1.8%

RDDT opened at $265.75 on Thursday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 241.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $4,701,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,069,846.88. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $3,311,140.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,793,396.34. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,126 shares of company stock worth $73,529,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,837,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Reddit by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after purchasing an additional 389,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reddit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,846,000 after purchasing an additional 143,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,890 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

