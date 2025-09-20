Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ Q2 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZZ. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. AZZ has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 206.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 110.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

