Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AZZ FY2026 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. AZZ has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $119.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AZZ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

