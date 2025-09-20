Research Analysts Set Expectations for LAKE Q3 Earnings

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.40. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

LAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 28,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

