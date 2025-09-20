ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. UBS Group lifted their target price on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

