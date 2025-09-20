Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Resonac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.35. Resonac has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

