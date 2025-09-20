Reviewing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and JBDI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.49 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -4.17 JBDI $9.39 million 3.06 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JBDI has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and JBDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.58%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than JBDI.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and JBDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97% JBDI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JBDI beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About JBDI

(Get Free Report)

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.