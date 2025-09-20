Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.3%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

