Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

RBKB opened at $12.04 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

