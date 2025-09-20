Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2,526.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTSG opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.27. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $44,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,096,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,587,527.55. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTSG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

